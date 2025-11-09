Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,050 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $126,471,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $1,715,000. Invst LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 252.0% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,086,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,676,000 after purchasing an additional 161,356 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $58.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.86.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Altria Group from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

