Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,682 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Stryker worth $177,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 58.7% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 48.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target (down from $407.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.37.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $355.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $374.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $329.16 and a 12 month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total transaction of $97,566,397.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,702,108 shares in the company, valued at $954,600,714.24. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,500 shares of company stock valued at $184,803,065. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

