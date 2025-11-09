Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genie Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNE opened at $14.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $396.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.05. Genie Energy has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). Genie Energy had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 1.82%.The firm had revenue of $138.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.79 million.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the first quarter worth $338,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 84,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

