Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,885,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,466,000 after purchasing an additional 63,341 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 301,443.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 10,005,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001,898 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,521,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,202,000 after buying an additional 617,974 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,692,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,291,000 after buying an additional 576,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,543,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,923,000 after buying an additional 202,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. HSBC set a $70.00 price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $203.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $112.52.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

