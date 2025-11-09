Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gannett in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
Gannett Stock Performance
Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Gannett had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 42.98%. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.58 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gannett
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Gannett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gannett in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Gannett during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
Gannett Company Profile
Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.
