HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HUBS. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $500.00 price target on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $775.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on HubSpot from $717.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.50.

NYSE HUBS opened at $397.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $527.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4,972.91, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $375.01 and a twelve month high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $809.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. HubSpot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.990 EPS. Research analysts predict that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In related news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.84, for a total transaction of $3,823,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 522,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,012,160.40. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,193,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 56,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,138,500. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,098 shares of company stock worth $24,757,257. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 136.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

