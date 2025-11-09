iShares MBS ETF $MBB Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 349.3% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 23,964,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,510,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631,536 shares during the last quarter. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,782,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,262,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,586 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,713,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,142.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 949,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,061,000 after buying an additional 907,328 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.79. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $96.25.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.342 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

