Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 31,450 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,450 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $4,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,324. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total value of $1,256,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,142.08. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,009,040 shares of company stock worth $294,365,034 over the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $134.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $164.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.66 and its 200 day moving average is $119.77.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 target price (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

