Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) vs. Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Critical Analysis

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) and Standex International (NYSE:SXI) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.3% of Gorman-Rupp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Standex International shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Gorman-Rupp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Standex International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gorman-Rupp and Standex International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gorman-Rupp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Standex International 0 1 4 0 2.80

Dividends

Standex International has a consensus target price of $246.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.84%. Given Standex International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Standex International is more favorable than Gorman-Rupp.

Gorman-Rupp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Standex International pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Gorman-Rupp pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Standex International pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Gorman-Rupp has increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years and Standex International has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Gorman-Rupp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gorman-Rupp and Standex International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gorman-Rupp 7.41% 13.49% 6.10% Standex International 7.06% 13.92% 6.69%

Volatility and Risk

Gorman-Rupp has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standex International has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gorman-Rupp and Standex International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gorman-Rupp $678.52 million 1.72 $40.12 million $1.91 23.26 Standex International $837.07 million 3.43 $55.76 million $4.36 54.41

Standex International has higher revenue and earnings than Gorman-Rupp. Gorman-Rupp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standex International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Standex International beats Gorman-Rupp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps. Its products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire suppression, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, military, and other liquid-handling applications. The company markets its products through a network of distributors, manufacturers’ representatives, third-party distributor catalogs, direct sales, and e-commerce. The Gorman-Rupp Company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment offers reed relays, fluid level, proximity, motion, flow, HVAC condensate, and custom electronics sensors; and custom wound transformers and inductors for low and high frequency, current sense technology, advanced planar transformer technology, value added assembly, and mechanical packaging applications under the Standex Electronics, Renco, and Agile Magnetics. The Engraving segment provides mold texturizing, slush molding tools, roll engraving, hygiene product tooling, and low observation vents, as well as project management and design services for stealth aircraft; and process machinery for various industries under the Piazza Rosa, World Client Services, Tenibac-Graphion, GS Engineering, and Innovent brand names. The Scientific segment offers temperature-controlled equipment for the medical, scientific, pharmaceutical, biotech, and industrial markets under the American BioTech Supply, Lab Research Products, Corepoint, Cryosafe, CryoGuard, and Scientific brands. The Engineering Technologies segment offers net and near net formed single-source customized solutions that are used in the manufacture of engineered components for the aviation, aerospace, defense, energy, industrial, medical, marine, oil and gas, and manned and unmanned space markets under the Spincraft brand. The Specialty Solutions segment manufactures and sells refrigerated, heated, and dry merchandizing display cases; and single and double acting telescopic, and piston rod hydraulic cylinders under the Federal and Custom Hoist brands. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire.

