Sophon One Day Volume Hits $7.69 Million (SOPH)

Sophon (SOPH) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. During the last week, Sophon has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Sophon token can now be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Sophon has a total market capitalization of $45.64 million and $7.69 million worth of Sophon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sophon alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,134.90 or 0.99737442 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102,078.81 or 0.99682672 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sophon Token Profile

Sophon launched on May 28th, 2025. Sophon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sophon is blog.sophon.xyz. Sophon’s official Twitter account is @sophon. Sophon’s official website is sophon.xyz.

Buying and Selling Sophon

According to CryptoCompare, “Sophon (SOPH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sophon has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sophon is 0.02258737 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $8,712,225.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sophon.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sophon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sophon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sophon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sophon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sophon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.