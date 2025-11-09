APENFT Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.87 Million (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. During the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $8.01 million and approximately $15.87 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APENFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APENFT Profile

APENFT’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @officialainft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for APENFT is medium.com/@officialainft. The official website for APENFT is ainft.com.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

