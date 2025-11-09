Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 214 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cummins were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Orca Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.0% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total value of $748,203.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,158.30. This represents a 66.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total value of $2,015,205.76. Following the sale, the vice president owned 20,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,925.44. This represents a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,949 shares of company stock worth $15,674,705. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $474.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $482.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $420.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.17. The stock has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.