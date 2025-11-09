Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 126 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,330,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,780,536,000 after purchasing an additional 294,993 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,435,000 after buying an additional 649,212 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,472,266,000 after buying an additional 358,328 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Intuit by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,890,282,000 after buying an additional 36,513 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Intuit by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,362,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,416,226,000 after acquiring an additional 56,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.82.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $648.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $668.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $705.20. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.93%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

