Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 189.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $199.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $211.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.74.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

