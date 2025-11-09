Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $3,759,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 773,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $95,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,345,047.45. This trade represents a 34.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 10,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $2,387,888.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 409,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,136,637.94. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 397,256 shares of company stock worth $82,321,039 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ MU opened at $237.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $246.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.33 and a 200-day moving average of $133.88.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Zacks Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Arete Research upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Micron Technology from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.64.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

