Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,616 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NIKE from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

NKE opened at $61.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average of $68.52. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

