Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $166.50 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,473 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.18% of Waste Management worth $166,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 381.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Waste Management from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Waste Management from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Waste Management from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.44.

NYSE:WM opened at $201.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.11 and a 52 week high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

