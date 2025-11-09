SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY Shares Bought by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 3.3% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $27,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviso Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $592.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $624.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $596.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $575.11.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

