Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI opened at $122.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $123.37.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $101.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.72.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the sale, the vice president owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,315 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

