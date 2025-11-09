PFG Advisors Buys 1,403,121 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

PFG Advisors raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4,797.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,432,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,403,121 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 2.9% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $89,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $75.43 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $82.55. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.46.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

