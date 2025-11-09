SFE Investment Counsel Sells 445 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 34.6% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on GE Vernova from $685.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GE Vernova from $715.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova Trading Up 4.6%

GE Vernova stock opened at $575.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $602.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.85. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.25 and a 1-year high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

