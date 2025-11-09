SFE Investment Counsel Has $10.29 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

SFE Investment Counsel cut its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.8% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in International Business Machines by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.9%

IBM opened at $306.64 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $204.07 and a one year high of $319.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $286.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.02.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

