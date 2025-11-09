PFG Advisors Buys 1,139 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,034,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 506,430 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $105,751,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 284,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,771,000 after buying an additional 132,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,136,000 after buying an additional 132,078 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,375,000 after buying an additional 130,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $958.26 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $1,123.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $943.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $800.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.11. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The business had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.93%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.34, for a total transaction of $2,443,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,338,265.26. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 14,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $914.45, for a total transaction of $13,268,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 144,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,132,538.30. The trade was a 9.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 44,043 shares of company stock worth $42,209,115 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up previously from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,047.27.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

