CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial cut CVR Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

CVR Energy Stock Down 0.6%

CVI stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.21.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that CVR Energy will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,347,000 after purchasing an additional 111,114 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 782,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 88,778 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Articles

