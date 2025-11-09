Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,376 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 22,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.54.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.3%

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $86.82 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $115.38. The stock has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

