Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.31.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $179.31 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $148.70 and a twelve month high of $197.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.85.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 28,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $5,293,250.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,453.04. The trade was a 42.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Pfeiffer sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $270,316.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,214.40. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,654 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,232. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $388,724,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $238,122,000. M&G PLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 256.5% in the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,072,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,090,000 after purchasing an additional 771,824 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,984,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,012,534,000 after buying an additional 493,960 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2,531.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 450,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,932,000 after buying an additional 433,764 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

