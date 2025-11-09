DJE Kapital AG Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

DJE Kapital AG lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. DJE Kapital AG’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 34.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,993,000 after purchasing an additional 416,748 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,372,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 70,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,165.7% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 54,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $186.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

