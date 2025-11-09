Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

CARS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cars.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cars.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

NYSE CARS opened at $11.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $684.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.74.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.37 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 33.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 557,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 13.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 46,562 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Cars.com by 59.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,376 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 10.9% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 321,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cars.com by 71.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 42,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

