KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock opened at $121.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.87. The firm has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 970,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,257,000 after purchasing an additional 391,177 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 947,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,004,000 after buying an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 23.4% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 761,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,236,000 after buying an additional 144,400 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 65.6% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 580,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,224,000 after acquiring an additional 229,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,085,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

