British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 46,488.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,937 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 36.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 279.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BTI. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, August 15th. Argus upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI opened at $54.54 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

