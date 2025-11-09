Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 61,260 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 620.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,260 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRCX opened at $159.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $166.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.61.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lam Research from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $165.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $207,667.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,303.48. The trade was a 44.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 62,498 shares of company stock worth $8,875,663 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

