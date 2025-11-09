Analyzing Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI – Get Free Report) and Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Greenkraft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 1 1 0 0 1.50 Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 4.55, indicating that its share price is 355% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenkraft has a beta of 194.6, indicating that its share price is 19,360% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Greenkraft”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric $540,000.00 323.57 -$355.85 million ($3.47) -0.34 Greenkraft $180,000.00 2.80 -$360,000.00 N/A N/A

Greenkraft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Greenkraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric -54,380.62% -187.07% -52.34% Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

About Greenkraft

(Get Free Report)

Greenkraft, Inc. manufactures and distributes automotive products for fleet operators, cities, and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG. The company has strategic partnership with CEE, LLC and G&K Automotive Conversion Inc. for research and development activities, as well as to test its engines prior to applying for the CARB and EPA certifications. Greenkraft, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.