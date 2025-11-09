VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH Shares Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 184.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $348.12 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $170.11 and a 52-week high of $372.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $329.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.97.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

