Sanford C. Bernstein Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.88% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Datadog from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on shares of Datadog and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $191.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.90, a P/E/G ratio of 74.82 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $194.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The firm had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 91,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $14,446,719.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,369.60. This represents a 88.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $6,820,235.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,131.20. The trade was a 96.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,510,236 shares of company stock valued at $207,339,763. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 887.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22,646 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 126.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

