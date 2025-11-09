Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New $838,000 Investment in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group raised its position in Oklo by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Oklo by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Oklo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oklo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oklo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oklo

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $33,678,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,780,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,913,801.48. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 92,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.73, for a total value of $8,658,589.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 75,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,922.74. This represents a 54.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 491,387 shares of company stock valued at $52,698,580 over the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oklo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKLO opened at $112.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.71 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.02. Oklo Inc. has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $193.84.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKLO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oklo from $30.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Oklo in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa America raised Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oklo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Oklo

About Oklo

(Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.