Zebec Network Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (ZBCN)

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. Zebec Network has a market cap of $229.92 million and approximately $9.67 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zebec Network has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Zebec Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,134.90 or 0.99737442 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102,078.81 or 0.99682672 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zebec Network Profile

Zebec Network launched on March 16th, 2022. Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,998,825,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,369,438,135 tokens. The official website for Zebec Network is zebec.io. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq. The official message board for Zebec Network is medium.com/zebec-protocol/zbcn-tokenomics-ace794246616.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,998,825,298.785604 with 93,761,894,095.068904 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00301593 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $9,808,359.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

