Metahero (HERO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $41.18 Thousand

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $41.18 thousand worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,366,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars.

