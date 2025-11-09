Yala (YU) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Yala (YU) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. In the last week, Yala has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Yala token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00000976 BTC on popular exchanges. Yala has a total market cap of $15.99 million and approximately $11.78 thousand worth of Yala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,134.90 or 0.99737442 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,078.81 or 0.99682672 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Yala’s launch date was May 15th, 2025. Yala’s total supply is 89,715,709 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,000,000 tokens. The official website for Yala is yala.org. Yala’s official Twitter account is @yalaorg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yala (YU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Yala has a current supply of 89,704,470.38012993. The last known price of Yala is 0.99981754 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yala.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

