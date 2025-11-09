Winthrop Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Winthrop Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Winthrop Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

ITA stock opened at $209.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.14 and a fifty-two week high of $198.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

