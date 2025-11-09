iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Shares Sold by Winthrop Capital Management LLC

Winthrop Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Winthrop Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Winthrop Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $92.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.99 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.41.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

