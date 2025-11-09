Winthrop Capital Management LLC Sells 925 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Winthrop Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 3.0% of Winthrop Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Winthrop Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $187.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $192.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

