Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $24.92 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,415 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Melius cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $465.00 price target on Adobe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $326.95 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.03 and a twelve month high of $557.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $136.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

