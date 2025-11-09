Winthrop Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Winthrop Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Winthrop Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Winthrop Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,597,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,127,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,911,000 after acquiring an additional 79,107 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,436,000 after acquiring an additional 330,550 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,621,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,228,000 after acquiring an additional 109,654 shares during the period.

VUG opened at $484.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $505.38. The company has a market cap of $196.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

