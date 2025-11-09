Winthrop Capital Management LLC Sells 1,509 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Winthrop Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 44.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $170.89 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $205.95. The company has a market cap of $183.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.02.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna set a $210.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,169 shares of company stock valued at $26,978,998. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

