Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 726 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $289.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.32 and a 200 day moving average of $281.65. The company has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $296.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.