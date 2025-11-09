Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $326.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $348.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.22. The stock has a market cap of $136.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $323.03 and a one year high of $557.90.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

