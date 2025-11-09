Grow Capital (GRWC) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Volatility and Risk

Grow Capital has a beta of 25.25, meaning that its stock price is 2,425% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Capital’s competitors have a beta of -6.47, meaning that their average stock price is 747% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grow Capital and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Capital $3.01 million -$3.62 million -6.67 Grow Capital Competitors $19.49 billion -$81.10 million -0.04

Grow Capital’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Grow Capital. Grow Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Capital -119.94% N/A N/A Grow Capital Competitors -41.95% -44.33% -2.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Grow Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

52.7% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grow Capital beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Grow Capital Company Profile

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

