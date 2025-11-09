SouthState Corp Sells 1,609 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

SouthState Corp decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,205 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,025.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 473,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $193,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,085 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE:FCX opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.63. The stock has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $49.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

