Summit Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Summit Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. IFC Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Rational Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.7%

UNP stock opened at $221.65 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.06 and its 200 day moving average is $224.37. The company has a market capitalization of $131.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.