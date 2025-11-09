Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 435.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the second quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 48,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Chubb
In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $6,659,138.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,458,600. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Chubb Trading Up 1.6%
NYSE CB opened at $287.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.79 and its 200 day moving average is $280.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $252.16 and a twelve month high of $306.91.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.19%.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
